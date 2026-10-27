South Africa's 2026 maize harvest is the country's largest on record, CEC says

South ​Africa's 2026 ​maize harvest ‌is expected to ​be the country's largest on record, ‌the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday, raising its forecast by 6.25% ‌from last year. The CEC's ninth ‌summer crop forecast estimated the 2026 maize harvest at 17.69 million metric ⁠tons, ​up ⁠from 16.65 million metric tons harvested the ⁠season before. The last estimate, on September ​29, had put the 2026 ⁠harvest at 17.52 million tons.

The harvest is ⁠expected ​to consist of 9.78 million metric tons of white ⁠maize, for human consumption, and 7.91 ⁠million tons ⁠of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.