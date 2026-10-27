"There's a curiosity...": Bhuvneshwar on conversations with young pacers after NZ series win

Following the series win against New Zealand at Wellington, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflected on his comeback to the set-up after four years and sharing knowledge with the younger crop of bowlers. Team India cruised to a sensational series win over New Zealand, with a rollicking display of powerplay hitting by Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powering India to an easy chase of 199 runs in just 13.2 overs, leaving the scoreline at 3-0 with two matches more to go. Bhuvneshwar has been underwhelming on his return, leaking in excess of 40 runs across all his four-over spells and taking just one wicket in three matches.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Bhuvneshwar said about sharing his experience with youngsters Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prince Yadav, he said, "There is a curiousity among youngsters. They are new, but there is experience. Because they play IPL, which is also T20 cricket and on this level. Everyone wants to learn. Whatever we can talk about, we talk. But we have to understand, T20 cricket has become very difficult. When I made my T20I debut, it was like, okay, have him play and let him debut slowly across all formats. But now, it is difficult. In T20s, you need maturity. All these bowlers have shown that in the IPL and have done well. I can share my experience with them, be it in general or the conditions in NZ, but they have done well so far." Speaking about his return, Bhuvneshwar said, "I think my comeback, of course it feels good to represent India. I wasn't there for many years. But I think, what can I say about my comeback. It feels good, I am getting the opportunity to play for India again. I am trying to perform well again."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After Tim Seifert (2) was removed early, an 86-run stand for the second wicket between Finn Allen (40 in 25 balls, with five fours) and Daryl Mitchell brought NZ back in the game. Glenn Phillips (17 in 14) was underwhelming after two successive fifties. Mitchell (89* off 52 balls, with five fours and five sixes) stuck around with Bevon Jacobs (39* off 23 balls, with four boundaries and a six), taking Kiwis to 198/3 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy took a wicket each.

During the chase, Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (45 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) started off with a breathtaking, ultra-aggressive display of hitting, taking India to 133 in just 7.1 overs. Despite a brief stumble, a winning hit from Naman Dhir (4*) took India home with eight wickets and 40 balls left. India seal the series 3-0. (ANI)