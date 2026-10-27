EU Commission proposes expanding powers of border police force

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 19:02 IST
EU Commission proposes expanding powers of border police force

The European Commission proposed a ​major expansion of the powers of the ‌EU ​border agency Frontex on Tuesday, including giving it the capacity to act beyond EU territory, in the aftermath of the massive rush to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last summer. The proposal would significantly ‌expand Frontex's mandate, providing additional resources and empowering the agency to support non-EU countries to return migrants to the countries of origin.

The proposed legislation is an attempt to make Frontex more reactive to large-scale arrivals at the EU's borders, such as in Ceuta on the North African coast, as European ‌governments push for tougher migration policies despite concerns from rights advocates over accountability. "Today we propose that Frontex becomes the central EU actor on returns," ‌Magnus Brunner, commissioner for internal affairs and migration, told reporters.

"It will be able to act faster, with a quick reaction force that can deploy within 24 hours and spot risks early, before an event becomes a crisis," Brunner added. OVERSIGHT CONCERNS

But while the proposal would significantly broaden Frontex's role, it would also narrow the scope of its ⁠internal rights watchdog, ​with complaints referred to national ⁠authorities to handle. The proposal comes as member states increasingly focus on returns, arguing that too many migrants ordered to leave the bloc ultimately remain.

Although irregular arrivals have decreased, the ⁠arrival of more than 72,000 people in Ceuta from Morocco in late July, most of whom later left, reignited debate over the EU's migration rules and was ​cited by several member states as evidence for stronger tools. The plan envisages gradually expanding Frontex's standing corps to 30,000 officers by creating ⁠a new "European border and return reserve" of 17,000 officers, who would remain at the disposal of member states and could be deployed when needed, the commission said in a statement.

The ⁠proposal ​would create a new EU Return Coordination Centre within Frontex and expand the agency's role across the entire deportation process, from voluntary return counselling to organising returns and reintegration support, the statement said. The proposal would also create a new online monitoring centre to track border-related developments ⁠on social media and support action against content linked to border security risks.

The proposal was met with criticism from rights groups and lawmakers. "The Commission ⁠is pandering to populism and ⁠the far right on migration," said Tineke Strik, a Dutch MEP from the Greens/EFA group.

"We need a human rights-based approach to border management and Frontex plays a key role. But instead the Commission risks turning Frontex ‌into a European version ‌of ICE," she said.

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026