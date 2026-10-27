‌The Israeli ​military said on Tuesday it had apprehended an Egyptian ‌civilian overnight after he crossed a border fence from Egyptian territory into Israel near Nitzana.

The ‌man was transferred to security forces ‌for further questioning, the military said, without providing additional details. The Egyptian foreign ministry said later on Tuesday ⁠that ​iw was following ⁠up on the incident and working on taking ⁠necessary measures to facilitate the return of the ​Egyptian national.

Drug and arms smuggling takes ⁠place across the border between Egypt and Israel, neighbouring ⁠countries ​that signed a peace treaty in 1979 after decades of war. But ⁠cultural and popular ties are limited and marked ⁠by ⁠distrust.