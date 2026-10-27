FBI raids home of Eric Swalwell's billionaire donor 

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 23:28 IST
FBI raids home of Eric Swalwell's billionaire donor 

The FBI raided the home of Eric Swalwell's billionaire donor on Tuesday as part of the ongoing probe into ‌sexual assault allegations against the former Democratic congressman, a senior law enforcement ‌official told Reuters.

The FBI searched the Beverly Hills mansion of Stephen Coobeck looking for electronic devices and records pertaining to prostitution, the official said. The search is connected to the investigation into Swalwell. Coobeck ⁠was ​not home at ⁠the time and nobody was arrested.

Attorneys for Coobeck and Swalwell did not respond to emails seeking ⁠comment. In August, the FBI searched Swalwell's Washington DC home and seized his electronic devices ​at the San Francisco airport.

Swalwell resigned his seat in Congress and ⁠dropped out of the race for California governor in April after four women accused him of sexual ⁠misconduct, ​ranging from sexual assault to sending unsolicited explicit images. Swalwell has apologized for "mistakes in judgment" but has said the allegations are false and has ⁠vowed to fight them. Local law enforcement in New York and Los Angeles have announced ⁠investigations into ⁠the alleged assaults, and the US Department of Homeland Security has said it has looked into allegations Swalwell illegally employed a ‌Brazilian nanny.

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
2
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
3
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global
4
USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing

USTR Greer warns EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft fi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026