Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

Poland eyes ​more cooperation with Germany ‌in ​space, Polish minister says

Poland sees a lot of room to deepen cooperation with Germany in ‌the space sector, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on Monday, underscoring the need to possess sovereign technology in order to bolster ‌security in the face of external pressures. "We need to invest ‌in technologies ... that are not available right now in Europe, but are absolutely critical for our joint security," Domanski said, naming the space industry, during ⁠a ​joint panel with ⁠Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.

Ancient armored bottom-feeder is first seagoing amphibian

Amphibians rely ⁠on their permeable skin for the crucial functions of breathing and drinking, ​a wonderful adaptation in freshwater that is subverted by the ⁠salt in seawater. As a result, there has been no known amphibian — ⁠extinct ​or extant — with a fully marine lifestyle. Until now, that is. Researchers have discovered in China's Guizhou Province two nearly complete ⁠skeletons of an amphibian that lived in the sea about 237 ⁠million years ⁠ago during the Triassic Period, with a flat, disc-shaped and armored body and a wide mouth ‌indicative of ‌a bottom-dwelling suction feeder that ​ambushed its prey.