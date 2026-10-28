UK's Healey preparing to cut household gas bills by £50, Telegraph reports

​British finance ​minister ‌John Healey plans ​to cut household gas ‌bills by up to £50 ($66.57) in his first budget to ‌be announced on Wednesday, ‌the Telegraph reported on Tuesday. Healey will announce plans to ⁠scrap ​standing ⁠charges on household gas bills alongside ⁠new measures to curb ​the energy secretary's power to ⁠impose net zero levies ⁠on ​household bills, the report added.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately verify the report. ($1 = ⁠0.7511 ⁠pounds)