AUKUS on track for Australia subs in early 2030s, Marles says
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday the country remains on track to acquire its first nuclear-powered submarine from the United States.
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday the country remains on track to acquire its first nuclear-powered submarine from the United States.
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