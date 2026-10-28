AUKUS on track for Australia subs in early 2030s, Marles says 

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 12:29 IST
AUKUS on track for Australia subs in early 2030s, Marles says 

​Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday ‌the country remains on track to acquire its first nuclear-powered submarine from the United States.

TRENDING

1
Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms
Blog

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and E...

Global
2
Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Netanyahu's political survival on the line as Israel votes

Global
3
EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

EXPLAINER-Israel election: What happens after polls close?

Global
4
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towards Eastern Region

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted three Houthi missiles launched towar...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Global Poverty Crisis Deepens as World Bank Calls for Better Jobs and Stronger Economic Growth

Why More STEM Graduates Are Not Enough: OECD Calls for Major Education and Employment Reforms

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026