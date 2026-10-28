China calls on Germany, EU to be rational on trade, supply chain issues

​China is ​committed to working ‌with all ​parties to maintain the stability and ‌security of global industrial and supply chains, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday ‌in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ‌proposal for wider EU-Asia market access to counter trade restrictions. Merz warned against ⁠full ​economic decoupling ⁠from China but said Europe and Asia ⁠must reduce "unhealthy, one-sided dependencies."

China hopes Germany and ​the European Union will remain "objective ⁠and rational," work with China, be ⁠reliable ​partners and resolve differences through consultations and dialogues, Chinese foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press ⁠briefing ⁠when asked about Merz's remarks.