China calls on Germany, EU to be rational on trade, supply chain issues
China is committed to working with all parties to maintain the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's proposal for wider EU-Asia market access to counter trade restrictions. Merz warned against full economic decoupling from China but said Europe and Asia must reduce "unhealthy, one-sided dependencies."
China hopes Germany and the European Union will remain "objective and rational," work with China, be reliable partners and resolve differences through consultations and dialogues, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing when asked about Merz's remarks.