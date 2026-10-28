Two high-speed trains collide in Spain, rail operator says

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 14:16 IST
Two high-speed trains collide in Spain, rail operator says

Two ‌high-speed trains ​have collided in Spain, prompting the suspension of the line connecting Madrid ‌to the southern Andalusia region, rail operator Adif said on Wednesday without providing further details.

"Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia ‌high-speed rail line has been suspended following a rear-end ‌collision between two trains," Adif said in a message posted on X. Spanish newspaper El Pais cited witnesses describing numerous injuries ⁠and ​the arrival ⁠of emergency medical teams at the scene. Two of the ⁠rail cars involved reportedly left the tracks and fell down ​an embankment, the report added.

According to El Pais, ⁠the accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) ⁠between ​the towns of Los Yebenes and Urda, in the province of Toledo. It involved a high-speed ⁠AVE train that had left Madrid bound for Seville and ⁠an ⁠Iryo train travelling in the opposite direction, the report said.

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