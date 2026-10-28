Soccer-Kuyt to take charge of Fenerbahce on interim basis

Former Liverpool striker ​Dirk Kuyt will ​take charge ‌of Fenerbahce ​on an interim basis following Ismail Kartal's resignation, the ‌Super Lig club said on Wednesday. Kartal departed on Tuesday in the wake of Fenerbahce's 2-1 defeat ‌at bitter rivals Galatasaray.

Kuyt played more than ‌200 games for Liverpool before moving to Fenerbahce in 2012, winning the Turkish league title two years ⁠later. The ​Dutchman previously ⁠coached Belgian side Beerschot as well as ADO Den ⁠Haag and FC Dordrecht in the Netherlands, before ​joining Fenerbahce as assistant coach under Kartal ⁠in June.

"Following Ismail Kartal's resignation, our club has assigned ⁠Dirk ​Kuyt as the technical supervisor of our Football A team until our ⁠new head coach is determined," Fenerbahce said in a ⁠statement. Fenerbahce ⁠are fifth in the league, six points behind leaders Galatasaray.