China says Philippine politician imposed obstacles to its participation at ASEAN meeting

China's ​defence ministry said on Thursday ‌that a politician from the Philippines "imposed obstacles to China's ‌participation" at the ASEAN ‌Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus being held in Cebu this week.

Spokesperson ⁠Zhang ​Xiaogang, ⁠speaking at a press conference, said ⁠that the actions of ​the politician, whom he ⁠did not name, run counter ⁠to ​the spirit of the meeting, violate ⁠diplomatic norms and "infringe upon China's ⁠legitimate ⁠rights".