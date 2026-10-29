South Korea spy agency says North Korea has not started border loudspeaker broadcasts
South Korea's intelligence agency said on Thursday that North Korea had not started loudspeaker broadasts across the border as earlier reported and said that South Korean residents may have mistaken other sounds, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the agency.
North Korea had warned it would begin such broadcasts in response to what it said were South Korean actions that had raised tensions on the border. Both Koreas have previously used such broadcast as part of psychological campaigns.