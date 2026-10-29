South Korea spy agency says North Korea has not started border loudspeaker broadcasts

​South ​Korea's intelligence agency ‌said on ​Thursday that North Korea ‌had not started loudspeaker broadasts across the border as earlier ‌reported and said that South ‌Korean residents may have mistaken other sounds, the Yonhap news ⁠agency ​reported, ⁠citing the agency.

North Korea had ⁠warned it would begin ​such broadcasts in response to what ⁠it said were South ⁠Korean ​actions that had raised tensions on the border. ⁠Both Koreas have previously used such ⁠broadcast ⁠as part of psychological campaigns.