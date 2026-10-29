Ireland planning to repay €8 billion of EFSM loans early, RTE reports
Ireland is planning to repay €8 billion ($8.9 billion) in loans received as part of its 2010 international bailout programme, national broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday, citing a memo the finance minister brought to cabinet this week. The proposed repayments relate to loans provided under the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM), RTE said. Ireland has €15.3 billion in EFSM debt outstanding, just under half of the debt due to be repaid to European institutions.
Ireland repaid the last of its IMF loans ahead of schedule nine years ago. A surge in corporate tax revenue paid by US multinationals has transformed the country's public finances since then, leading to large budget surpluses in each of the last four years that have limited Ireland's borrowing needs.
The country's debt agency also had a cash and liquid asset balance of €28 billion at the end of September. The early repayment, which RTE said is expected to be made by year-end following consultation with the European Commission, would cut Ireland's national debt, which stood at €210 billion or 63% of modified gross national income at the end of 2025.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)