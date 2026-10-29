Olympics-South Africa unveils Durban as bid city for 2036 or 2040 Olympics

The South ​African Sports Confederation ​and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) ‌unveiled ​the coastal city of Durban as its preferred ‌host to bring the Olympics to Africa for the first time. • South Africa will bid ‌for either the 2036 or 2040 ‌Games, SASCOC acting president Lwandile Simelane told reporters on Thursday

• The South African government has ⁠backed the ​bid ⁠after the cabinet approved it • SASCOC will deliver ⁠presentations to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host ​Commission in November, with feasibility reviews ⁠concluding in March 2027 and a final host ⁠selection ​in 2029

• Durban won the bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games ⁠but the Commonwealth Games Federation stripped it of ⁠the ⁠rights in 2017, citing a failure to meet key obligations