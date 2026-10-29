Ab InBev India Scales Its 'Cheers to Moderation' Initiative; Trains Nearly 3000 F&B Professionals in Responsible Drinking Practices

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], October 29: AB InBev India, one of the leading brewers in the country, has trained close to 3,000 F&B professionals in responsible beverage service practices and engaged with nearly 300 outlets across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata as part of its annual ‘Cheers to Moderation’ initiative. Through a combination of industry training, consumer awareness, digital advocacy and community engagement, the initiative reinforces AB InBev's commitment to promoting moderation and encouraging responsible drinking choices.

Observed annually across more than 20 countries, ‘Cheers to Moderation’ is AB InBev's global movement to advance a culture of positive drinking experiences. Built on the belief that moderation is a shared responsibility, the programme engages multiple stakeholders to encourage informed choices across drinking occasions. As part of the India leg, the company conducted Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) training for F&B professionals, equipping participants with practical skills to recognise signs of intoxication, navigate challenging service situations and make responsible service decisions. By empowering those at the point of sale and consumption, the initiative aims to strengthen responsible drinking practices across the broader retail and hospitality ecosystem.

Beyond training, the programme amplified moderation messaging through in-outlet awareness campaigns, partnerships with influencers and advocacy through digital communities, extending the conversation to consumers in relatable and socially relevant ways. Together, these interventions helped cascade responsible drinking behaviours across multiple touchpoints. The need for such interventions is underscored by findings from the 2026 Consumer Trends Shaping Adult Beverages Report, developed by Ipsos and IWSR in collaboration with AB InBev. The study highlighted a growing consumer focus on balanced and mindful drinking choices with 26% of respondents stating that moderating alcohol consumption is a key factor influencing them to drink less.

The report also points to the increasing demand for greater choice and moderation-oriented options, with beer accounting for approximately 93% of global no-alcohol beverage volume across the categories assessed. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, initiatives such as ‘Cheers to Moderation’ play an important role in fostering awareness, encouraging responsible choices and supporting a more inclusive drinking culture. These efforts further build on AB InBev’s broader commitment to champion responsible consumption through collective action. In 2025, the company partnered with Uber in India to encourage safer mobility choices across hospitality venues, reflecting its belief that creating positive drinking experiences extend beyond the point of consumption.

By mobilizing collective action across the ecosystem, AB InBev continues to shape conducive environments that create more enjoyable social occasions for consumers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)