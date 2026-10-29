​A ​United Arab ‌Emirates court sentenced ​eight people to ‌life imprisonment over an arms trafficking and money laundering network ‌that supplied weapons and military ‌equipment to the Sudanese army, state news agency WAM ⁠reported ​on ⁠Thursday.

Ties between the UAE and ⁠Sudan have deteriorated, with the Sudanese ​army accusing the Gulf ⁠state of supplying arms ⁠to ​the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which ⁠it has been fighting since April ⁠2023. ⁠The UAE denies the allegation.