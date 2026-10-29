UAE court sentences eight to life imprisonment over arms supplies to Sudan's army, state news agency says
A United Arab Emirates court sentenced eight people to life imprisonment over an arms trafficking and money laundering network that supplied weapons and military equipment to the Sudanese army, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
Ties between the UAE and Sudan have deteriorated, with the Sudanese army accusing the Gulf state of supplying arms to the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which it has been fighting since April 2023. The UAE denies the allegation.