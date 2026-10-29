UAE court sentences eight to life imprisonment over arms supplies to Sudan's army, state news agency says

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 17:52 IST
UAE court sentences eight to life imprisonment over arms supplies to Sudan's army, state news agency says

​A ​United Arab ‌Emirates court sentenced ​eight people to ‌life imprisonment over an arms trafficking and money laundering network ‌that supplied weapons and military ‌equipment to the Sudanese army, state news agency WAM ⁠reported ​on ⁠Thursday.

Ties between the UAE and ⁠Sudan have deteriorated, with the Sudanese ​army accusing the Gulf ⁠state of supplying arms ⁠to ​the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which ⁠it has been fighting since April ⁠2023. ⁠The UAE denies the allegation.

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