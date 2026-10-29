"No connection whatsoever": United Arab List chair Mansour Abbas refutes link to alleged foreign funding in Israel election

Arab political parties in Israel have rejected allegations linking them to suspected foreign funding and interference in the Tuesday polls, as a probe ordered by the Central Elections Committee has intensified political tensions over the results and the formation of the next government. Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List (Ra’am), welcomed the decision to investigate the allegations but asserted that his party had no connection to the affair, pledging full cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

In a statement, Abbas said, “Ra'am welcomes the decision of the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Justice Noam Solberg, to investigate the suspicions of an attempt to improperly influence the elections through foreign funding. Preserving the purity of the elections and the rule of law is a civic and democratic duty that we have emblazoned on our flag.” “Ra'am has no connection whatsoever to the discussed affair or to other affairs, and we declare that we will fully cooperate with all law enforcement authorities to ascertain the truth,” he added.

Balad chairman Sami Abou Shahadeh also rejected the allegations, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies of escalating political hostility towards Arab parties and the Arab public. In a post on X, Shahadeh said the controversy had followed what he described as the illegal disqualification of Arab parties and alleged attempts by far-right activists to suppress voter turnout in Arab towns on election day.

“What began with the illegal disqualification of Arab parties escalated into incitement against Arab parties and the Arab public. On election day, hundreds of far-right activists armed with weapons were deployed at polling stations in Arab towns in an attempt to suppress voter turnout. Now, this racist blood libel is entering its next phase, fueled by dangerous accusations,” Shahadeh said. He accused Netanyahu and his allies of laying the groundwork to challenge the election outcome through allegations that had not been substantiated.

“Netanyahu and his allies are dangerous. They are laying the groundwork to reject the clearest election results Israel has seen in decades. A man charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust continues to incite against 20% of the country's citizens. In any functioning democracy, those who lose an election accept responsibility and step down. In Israel, the losing side manufactures a racist blood libel and calls on the security forces to use force to overturn the people's verdict,” he said. “We must not let the far right steal the election or drag the country into another election on the basis of fabricated, delusional accusations,” he added.

The reactions came after Israel’s Central Elections Committee chair, Justice Noam Sohlberg, directed Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate suspicions of improper foreign influence through funding allegedly provided by entities acting against Israeli interests. Sohlberg has asked the agency to submit its findings within a week. Netanyahu described the controversy as an “earthquake”, alleging that foreign entities had interfered in the elections in favour of Arab parties. He called on Zionist parties to reject cooperation with Ra’am and the Joint List.

Israel’s opposition leader and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has also called for a thorough investigation while warning against using unverified suspicions to undermine the election results or delay the inauguration of the 26th Knesset. “Netanyahu, who has grown accustomed to dealing with reality through lies, consciousness engineering, and sowing chaos, is leading, along with his partners, an illegitimate influence operation on the Israeli public,” Eisenkot said in a post on X.

He added that the Shin Bet must investigate the suspicions impartially and that the new Knesset must convene on schedule. Meanwhile, Israel Police has pledged to investigate all complaints concerning electoral integrity without bias. Authorities have also announced arrests in connection with a suspected election bribery investigation. (ANI)