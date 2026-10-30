North Korea denounces South Korea-US air defence drills, KCNA reports

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 08:49 IST
North Korea denounces South Korea-US air defence drills, KCNA reports

​North ​Korea's Defence ‌Ministry said in ​a statement published by ‌state media KCNA on Friday that the South Korea-US Freedom Flag ‌air defence drills were increasing ‌tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"There is no limit for ⁠the ​DPRK's ⁠option to maintain a strong deterrent ⁠posture capable of effectively coping ​with all threats posed by the ⁠military moves of the ⁠US ​and its vassal forces," the ministry's spokesperson said, ⁠using the acronym for North Korea's ⁠formal ⁠name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

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