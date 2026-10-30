Cricket-Injured India seamer Krishna out of ODI series in NZ
Seamer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the one-day international leg of India's ongoing tour of New Zealand with a hamstring injury, the Indian cricket board said on Friday.
Seamer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the one-day international leg of India's ongoing tour of New Zealand with a hamstring injury, the Indian cricket board said on Friday.
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