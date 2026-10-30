Rugby-Disciplinary panel clears Furlong over genital grab claim

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong was cleared of ​any foul play after allegedly grabbing ​the genitals of Munster's Gavin ‌Coombes ​while playing for Leinster in the United Rugby Championship match last weekend. Coombes alleged during the game that his testicles had ‌been grabbed and Furlong was later cited, even though an immediate television review on the field after the complaint was made to the referee did not show any evidence.

The 33-year-old ‌Furlong, who is also a British & Irish Lion, appeared in front of a disciplinary ‌committee on Thursday after the referee reported the incident and he was cited. “The committee unanimously concluded that the citing complaint against the player should be dismissed, on the basis that he did not commit an ⁠act ​of foul play contrary ⁠to Law 9.27,” the United Rugby Championship said a statement.

The law states: “A player must not do anything ⁠that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship, including but not limited to grabbing, twisting or squeezing ​the genitals.” The disciplinary committee also concluded that Coombes had given "an honest account of ⁠his recollection of events surrounding the incident" even though his complaint was dismissed.

“A full written summary explaining the ⁠independent ​disciplinary committee’s decision will follow as soon as reasonably practicable. The player is free to play upon his next match-day selection,” the statement added. Furlong is available to ⁠play in Ireland's Nations Championship campaign next month against Argentina, Fiji, South Africa and on ⁠the final weekend ⁠at Twickenham from November 27-29.

In the URC last season, Bulls hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels was handed a nine-week suspension for grabbing the testicles ‌of Connacht's Josh ‌Murphy. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​Editing by Stephen Coates)