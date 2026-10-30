Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate and launch development projects worth over Rs 426.71 crore  

As part of the ‘National Unity Day’ (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the Prime Minister narendra Modi will pay tribute to Sardar Patel at the ‘Statue of Unity’, the world’s tallest statue. PM Modi will visit Ekta Nagar in Gujarat today (October 30) and tomorrow (October 31).

During the visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 31 tourism and infrastructure development projects in Ekta Nagar, with a total outlay of Rs 426.71 crore. New tourism attractions and improved tourist amenities will further improve the visitor experience at Ekta Nagar. Prime Minister will inaugurate 23 tourism and infrastructure projects in the Statue of Unity area. These include new tourism attractions, namely: an IRCTC hotel built at a cost of Rs 50 crore; the new Ekta Cruise (Rs 16 crore); a Rain Forest (Rs 14.30 crore); and an ‘Eco-Trail’ (Rs 3.67 crore). Several infrastructure projects will also be inaugurated.

These include a sewage treatment plant (Rs 45.53 crore), a water treatment plant (₹21.40 crore) and a parade track and associated works (Rs 23.81 crore). ‘Travelators’ (₹28.22 crore) for convenient tourist movement. A 24-metre colony road (Rs 23 crore) to ease traffic congestion and strengthen local infrastructure, while staff quarters (Rs 14.25 crore) to provide residential facilities for employees at Ekta Nagar.

Other projects to be inaugurated include the development of CISF barracks; the development of a terminal building and a jetty near Mokhadi village; the establishment of water stations at various locations in Ekta Nagar; the extension of a walkway from the Ekta Nagar railway station to the Visitor Centre; and the installation of attractive fountains at various sites. Landscaping using ‘Geocell’ technology will enhance greenery and beautify the stone-pitched slopes of the new high-level Gora Bridge.

The remaining projects include road development at Gate No. 8 of the Statue of Unity; the expansion and beautification of the Shoolpaneshwar Narmada Ghat; the installation of facade lighting within the Statue of Unity campus; the development of ‘Ekta Prakash Parv’ to showcase national unity and India’s cultural heritage; the upgradation of the Unity Glow Garden; the introduction of two new 9-metre-long air-conditioned electric buses; and the installation of striking sculptures and architectural features at various locations across Ekta Nagar. In total, projects worth Rs 307.83 crore will be inaugurated.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for tourism and infrastructure development projects in the Statue of Unity area. These include the Gora-Bhanadra Road (Rs 59.32 crore); the development of the Khalwani Bridge (Rs 7.72 crore); the integrated development of a Cactus and Butterfly Garden (Rs 5.79 crore); the widening of Vaghadia Road to improve accessibility from Mandva Faliya to the river rafting point and the solid waste site; the construction of a Disaster Control Room to ensure the safety of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and facilitate effective emergency management; a ‘Smart Zero Waste’ Integrated Solid Waste Management Project (Rs 36.58 crore); and the development of Khalwani Eco-Tourism (Rs 5.15 crore).

In total, foundation stones will be laid for eight development projects, with a combined outlay of ₹118.88 crore. To transform Ekta Nagar into a world-class tourist destination, new tourism attractions are being continuously added to the Statue of Unity and its surrounding area. Tourist amenities are also being developed to offer visitors a comprehensive tourism experience. (ANI)