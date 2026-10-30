Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Jake Paul to return in Dubai after year-long absence following broken jaw

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul ​will return to the ring on December 24 in Dubai just over a year after ​suffering a broken jaw in his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, he ‌said ​on Thursday.

American Paul, 29, will headline the Christmas Eve card, with his opponent yet to be announced.

Baseball-Milwaukee brews first World Series title with triumph over Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers captured their first World Series title on Wednesday by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to wrap up the Fall Classic in ‌five games and end a 57-year championship drought. Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski tossed 5-2/3 shutout innings, while timely hitting silenced the home crowd at Tropicana Field as the Brewers secured the crown in their first World Series appearance in 44 years.

Basketball-Dream end schedule nightmare with Game 6 win over Valkyries

The Atlanta Dream beat the Golden State Valkyries 80-69 on Thursday in a matinee performance worthy of primetime billing, forcing a Game 7 in the WNBA ‌Finals and bringing the party atmosphere back after frustration over scheduling issues. A sellout crowd of 17,000 showed up at 12:30 pm ET at State Farm Arena, after conflicts with the Dream's NBA counterparts ‌Atlanta Hawks forced them into a midday, midweek time slot.

Baseball-End of World Series sends MLB into high-stakes offseason as lockout looms

The crowning of the Milwaukee Brewers as World Series champions kicked off an offseason of great uncertainty for Major League Baseball on Thursday, with owners widely expected to lock out players if they cannot reach a new labour deal before the current agreement expires on December 1. At the heart of the negotiations is the issue of a salary cap that would limit how much MLB's 30 ⁠teams can spend ​on player wages, a system the league feels would ⁠address the payroll disparity between big-market and small-market teams. The MLB Players Association considers the implementation of a salary cap as a non-starter.

Tennis-Djokovic faces ATP Finals battle after loss in Basel

Novak Djokovic missed a big chance to strengthen his push for a ⁠place at the end-of-year ATP Finals after a loss to Jan-Lennard Struff at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, leaving the Serb with precious few opportunities to make up ground in the race to Turin. Back in Basel for the first ​time in 15 years, the 39-year-old Djokovic fell 6-7(4) 7-5 7-6(5) in the second round on Thursday, his first defeat by German veteran Struff in nine meetings.

Golf-Garcia leaves LIV, targets DP World ⁠Tour return and Ryder Cup place

Sergio Garcia has become the latest high-profile player to leave LIV Golf, saying on Thursday that he will return to the DP World Tour in 2027 while keeping the door open for a potential PGA Tour comeback. The Spaniard ⁠follows ​Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Graeme McDowell in announcing a departure from LIV, which is attempting to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under a restructured ownership model after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund said in April it was cutting funding

NHL roundup: Oilers' Connor McDavid sets assist-streak record

Connor McDavid claimed another slot in the NHL record book and goaltender Tristan Jarry collected his first shutout of the season as the ⁠host Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday. McDavid set an NHL record by collecting at least one assist in a 13th consecutive game to start a season. He set up a ⁠pair of tallies.

Motor racing-Perez says Cadillac deal will ⁠be his last Formula One contract

Sergio Perez said on Thursday that his newly announced contract extension with Cadillac will be his last in Formula One, as the Mexican prepares to mark his 300th Grand Prix start in front of his home fans this weekend. The 36-year-old, who returned to the sport this season after ‌a year away following his departure ‌from Red Bull at the end of 2024, said his children were the main reason behind his ​decision to limit his career to three more years.