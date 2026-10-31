Rubio and Brazil foreign minister to meet after election tension, Bloomberg News reports

​US Secretary ​of ‌State Marco ​Rubio and Brazilian Foreign Minister ‌Mauro Vieira agreed to meet in the coming weeks, ‌Bloomberg News reported on ‌Friday. Rubio and Vieira spoke briefly in person on ⁠Friday ​on ⁠the sidelines of a Group ⁠of 20 foreign ministers’ ​meeting in Atlanta, the report ⁠said, citing people familiar ⁠with ​the matter.

They agreed to meet again before ⁠the G-20 summit in December in ⁠Miami, ⁠Bloomberg reported.