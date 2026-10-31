Rubio and Brazil foreign minister to meet after election tension, Bloomberg News reports
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira agreed to meet in the coming weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. Rubio and Vieira spoke briefly in person on Friday on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
They agreed to meet again before the G-20 summit in December in Miami, Bloomberg reported.