Africa’s Urban Jobs Challenge: Why Better Transport and Housing Could Unlock Economic Growth

The World Bank Group has urged governments in Sub-Saharan Africa to concentrate urban investment where businesses can cluster and workers can reach employment easily, placing transport, housing and municipal finances at the centre of the region's jobs debate. Its report, Sub-Saharan Africa's Urban Awakening: Catalyzing Economic Growth and Job Creation, projects an additional 748 million urban residents between 2025 and 2050. The challenge is to ensure expanding cities support productive businesses and better livelihoods, rather than simply accommodate more people.

For traders, consumers, investors and policymakers, the report raises a practical question: can urban development reduce the everyday costs of doing business and accessing employment? Its recommendations provide a policy framework, rather than a funded programme or a guarantee of job creation.

Business Clusters Need Connections to Deliver Jobs

The report recommends infrastructure, transport and affordable housing that connect workers with business clusters. The underlying argument is that proximity becomes economically useful when firms can access employees, suppliers and customers.

For traders, better connections could make deliveries more predictable, widen markets and reduce time spent moving goods. Small enterprises could benefit from locating near complementary businesses, repair services and wholesale suppliers. Larger companies could recruit from a broader labour pool.

However, physical concentration alone does not ensure commercial success. Businesses also need functioning services and predictable rules. Infrastructure spending would deliver weaker returns if firms continued to face obstacles to operating or expanding.

Consumers could benefit through more reliable supplies and greater choice. Lower distribution costs might ease price pressures, but savings would depend on competition and other business expenses. Cheaper goods should therefore be treated as a possible benefit, rather than an assured outcome.

For policymakers, the implication is to assess projects by the connections they create. A road's economic value depends partly on whether it links functioning markets, workplaces and residential areas.

Affordable Housing Will Shape Who Benefits

The World Bank recommends planning road networks and reserving land for essential infrastructure before development becomes entrenched on expanding urban outskirts. Its approach recognises that decisions made early can influence accessibility for decades.

For households, the relevant cost of housing includes the journey to work. A cheaper home far from employment can leave residents facing expensive, lengthy commutes. Conversely, improved transport can make a wider range of jobs accessible without requiring relocation.

These benefits involve difficult implementation choices. Road corridors and redevelopment schemes could affect residents, landowners and informal traders. Authorities would need clear processes for consultation, compensation and livelihood protection where displacement occurs.

Improved accessibility could also increase demand for nearby property. If housing costs rise faster than household incomes, lower-income workers could struggle to remain close to new opportunities. This is a potential implementation risk, rather than an outcome established by the report's announcement.

Developers and investors may find opportunities in connected neighbourhoods. Policymakers, however, would need to judge whether proposed housing is affordable to the workers expected to use it.

Targeted Town Investment Creates Political Trade-offs

The report highlights more than 15,000 towns across Sub-Saharan Africa and recommends directing infrastructure towards those with stronger economic and geographic prospects, particularly along transport corridors.

For traders and agricultural businesses, well-connected towns could provide stronger links between producers, processors and urban customers. Investments would be more credible where they respond to demonstrated commercial activity and realistic demand.

The approach nevertheless presents a distributional dilemma. Concentrating resources could improve economic returns, while communities outside priority locations may question whether they are being overlooked.

The report's accompanying overview recommends education and health investment everywhere, alongside infrastructure targeted to promising towns. This distinction matters: strengthening residents' capabilities remains important even where large commercial investments are less viable.

Governments would need transparent selection criteria and opportunities for scrutiny. Development partners could support feasibility studies, institutional capacity and evaluation. Their involvement would be more useful if it helped authorities identify viable investments and maintain services after construction.

Stronger Finances Must Produce Accountable Delivery

The World Bank proposes using low-cost technology to modernise property tax systems, strengthen local revenue and improve creditworthiness. It also identifies private investment as part of urban financing.

For municipal authorities, better records could support revenue collection. Yet technology cannot replace fair valuations, effective administration or public confidence. Property owners and businesses may resist higher payments if service improvements remain unclear.

Private participation also requires careful contract design. Policymakers should examine affordability, financial obligations and who bears the risk when demand falls below expectations.

The next test is implementation. Stakeholders should watch for funded plans, transparent procurement, coordinated land-use decisions and measurable improvements in commuting costs, housing affordability and business performance. Construction totals alone would reveal little about whether residents can access better work.