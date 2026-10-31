Cricket-Harmer, Rabada steer South Africa to series win over Australia

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 18:52 IST
Cricket-Harmer, Rabada steer South Africa to series win over Australia

South ​Africa spinner Simon ​Harmer took ‌a career-best ​6-16 and Kagiso Rabada became the fastest by balls ‌bowled to reach 350 test wickets as the hosts thumped Australia by 176 runs to ‌clinch their three-test series 2-1 at Newlands ‌on Saturday. Set a target of 288 for victory, the tourists were bowled out for 111 as South ⁠Africa ​leapfrogged ⁠them to go top of the test world rankings ⁠for the first time since January 2016.

Rabada (3-39) ran ​through Australia's top order to bring his ⁠tally to 350 test wickets, taking 13,808 deliveries, ⁠fewer ​than compatriot Dale Steyn (14,719) and Pakistan’s Waqar Younis (14,905). Harmer was a menace on a ⁠turning wicket and his six wickets included ending ⁠a stubborn ⁠knock of 11 from 90 balls by Australia captain Pat Cummins.

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