Iran has discussed Vance letter at senior level, foreign minister tells Al Jazeera

Tehran ​has discussed ​US Vice President ‌JD Vance's ​letter in high-level meetings, Iranian Foreign ‌Minister Abbas Araqchi told Al Jazeera, though he added there are ‌currently no plans for direct ‌talks with the US scheduled.

Earlier this week, Vance, who led the ⁠US ​delegation ⁠at past peace talks, sent a letter ⁠to a senior Iranian official. ​The New York Times and Wall ⁠Street Journal reported that Vance had offered ⁠to ​restart peace talks, but Trump denied this and ⁠said the proposal was only to ⁠discuss ⁠allowing in medical supplies.