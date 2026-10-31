Hoping Rubio revisits India next year: US envoy Sergio Gor says "exciting deliverables" leading upto G20 Summit

United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday said that the US seeks to present “exciting deliverables” ahead of the G20 Summit in December as he highlighted State Secretary Marco Rubio’s recent visit to India.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 20:11 IST
Hoping Rubio revisits India next year: US envoy Sergio Gor says "exciting deliverables" leading upto G20 Summit
United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday said that the US seeks to present “exciting deliverables” ahead of the G20 Summit in December as he highlighted State Secretary Marco Rubio’s recent visit to India. Speaking to ANI in Atlanta, Gor said, "For us, it is important that leaders are engaged at the highest level. As you saw, Secretary Rubio visited India twice in six months, and we are hoping he comes back again next year. There is never a shortage of things to work on. The trip was heavily focused on commercial diplomacy and energy.”

“Leading up to the G20, we hope to have some very exciting deliverables, and we are working very closely and rapidly on those behind the scenes,” he added. Marco Rubio earlier concluded his India visit from October 20-21 in the backdrop of negotiations on a proposed bilateral trade agreement and expanded energy cooperation.

In Mumbai, Rubio held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the India-US strategic partnership. The visit also drew attention to potential investment by Reliance Industries in a new petroleum processing facility in the United States as Rubio visited Jamnagar. Meanwhile, ahead of the Quad Meeting in Atlanta, he said that they hope an announcement of a leaders' summit is made at some point among all four nations: India, the US, Australia, and Japan. He emphasised the regular engagement between the four nations.

Sergio Gor said, "The Quad is very important to the United States. It is crucial that we communicate on a regular basis with our partners: with India, of course, and with Japan and Australia. This is the third meeting that we are having at this level, the ministerial level. We had our first meeting in Delhi, a second meeting in Manila, and now this third meeting here in Atlanta.” “The hope is that this leads to the finalisation and announcement of a leaders' summit at some point among all four leaders. There is so much that happens within the Quad. We have regular touchpoints almost weekly, so it is very important that there is engagement at the highest levels as well,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar took part in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta today alongside Marco Rubio. (ANI)

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