Binance replenishes 90% of assets stolen in security incident

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2026 21:05 IST
Binance replenishes 90% of assets stolen in security incident

Cryptocurrency exchange ​Binance said on Saturday it has ​been able to cover ‌90% of ​the amount stolen after a record $6.3 billion hack of its platform.

The outstanding 10% consists of tokens ‌that are less liquid, which means they may take longer to source in the required amounts, it said in a statement. The exchange said it has ‌set aside around $6.34 billion of company funds internally to cover the losses.

Binance ‌said the replenishment involved a partial deployment of its $1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), a bitcoin reserve it holds to protect customers in the event of security breaches. The company's ⁠co-CEO, ​Richard Teng, said ⁠on Friday that the breach was a "complex attack" involving a compromised laptop and malicious software designed ⁠to delete evidence of its activity, making it harder to trace and investigate.

Binance ​also said it had taken a new snapshot of assets held on ⁠its platform as of 0000 GMT on October 31, as part of its proof-of-reserves process. Users ⁠holding ​the 10 listed tokens — BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, USDC, XRP, USD1, RLUSD, and ZEC — would be able to verify that their assets ⁠were backed at a minimum 1:1 ratio once the full proof was available, ⁠it said.

The ⁠exchange said it remained on track to resume withdrawal services on Sunday, November 1, within its previously stated timeframe.

TRENDING

1
UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contracts

UK to require economic benefits from award of major foreign defence contract...

Global
2
Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best

Rugby-Flanker McReight vows to get better after being voted Australia's best...

Global
3
Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UKMTO says

Vessel catches fire in Strait of Hormuz after incident northeast of Oman, UK...

Global
4
WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certification

WRAPUP 5-Trump administration bolsters bid to block Alaska Senate certificat...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026