FSB says US warned Russia of possible Moscow attack

Russia's Federal ‌Security Service (FSB) said ​it had received information from the United States through established ‌partner channels about preparations for a terrorist attack in Moscow and was taking appropriate measures.

The US Embassy ‌in Moscow said separately it was "aware of ‌a credible threat of a mass casualty event" on Saturday at Moscow's Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve and that the ⁠US ​government was coordinating ⁠with Russian authorities. The Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, a palace ⁠museum and park complex south of Moscow, has been ​temporarily closed and access to the park is ⁠currently restricted, the RIA news agency reported, citing Russian law ⁠enforcement ​agencies.

In March 2024, the US Embassy warned that extremists had imminent plans for ⁠an attack in Moscow. Days later, gunmen attacked the Crocus ⁠City ⁠Hall concert venue outside Moscow, killing more than 140 people.