Quad ministers call for navigational freedom in Hormuz, Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait amid West Asia conflict

Quad Foreign Ministers on Saturday called for preserving navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait against the backdrop of tensions in West Asia. At the Quad meeting in Atlanta, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Foreign Ministers from Japan and Australia, Toshimitsu Motegi and Penny Wong, respectively.

The Quad ministers emphasised maritime security and also expressed concerns over “economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions.” In a joint statement released after the meeting, the Quad ministers “underscored the importance of economic security in maintaining global stability and prosperity. They reiterated their commitment to building reliable and open global supply chains and trusted and resilient infrastructure. They expressed grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions, as well as non-market policies and practices that result in overcapacity to disrupt global supply chains in critical industries.”

“Recognising the importance of critical sea lanes, the uninterrupted flow of commerce, energy security, and the unhindered passage and safety of maritime crews and vessels without the imposition of tolls, they reiterated the absolute necessity to protect and preserve navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in accordance with international law as reflected in UNCLOS,” the statement read. In Quad’s efforts for the safety of seafarers, it noted that the second Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer mission successfully sailed from Chennai, India, to Perth, Australia from September 25 to October 7.

“The second Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer mission successfully sailed from Chennai, India, to Perth, Australia from September 25 to October 7 with representatives from all four Quad countries aboard an Indian Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel, a significant step toward strengthening Quad maritime interoperability to address unlawful maritime activities,” the Quad ministers stated. With Quad’s focus on the Indo-Pacific region, they stated that the four nations look forward to the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative at Sea Dragon 2027, which was announced during the meeting in May in New Delhi.

“The Quad countries look forward to holding their first exercise under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative at Sea Dragon 2027. The initiative was announced in May by the Secretary and Foreign Ministers in New Delhi to enhance information sharing and maritime domain awareness,” the joint statement read. The Quad countries also announced, “the first Quad Maritime Domain Awareness Track 1.5 Symposium under the Quad Maritime Training Initiative (MAITRI) in early 2027, which will provide a platform for regional partners to discuss MDA approaches, technologies, and information sharing.”

After attending the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said that the Quad highlighted the importance of “maintaining stability, driving prosperity and ensuring freedom of choice as our continuing commitments in the Indo-Pacific.” Jaishankar emphasised promoting supply chain resilience for technology, critical minerals and energy security. He also highlighted efforts for counter-terrorism, maritime security and capacity building to contribute to peace and stability.

In an X post, the EAM wrote, “Pleased to participate in the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, the third this year after our earlier interactions in New Delhi and Manila. Highlighted the importance of maintaining stability, driving prosperity and ensuring freedom of choice as our continuing commitments in the Indo-Pacific.” “Deepening cooperation to promote supply chain resilience and ensure technology, critical minerals & energy security. Countering non-market practices and increased economic stresses in the Indo-Pacific. Taking forward agreements on counter-terrorism, maritime security and capacity building to enhance resilience & contribute to peace and stability. Developing a more contemporary QUAD agenda with a practical approach,” the post read.

While Quad ministers emphasised maritime security, S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted grave concerns regarding repeated attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers during the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, emphasising the critical imperative to protect freedom of navigation. "The Global South is disproportionately bearing the consequences of attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, jeopardising the availability and cost of fuel, food and fertilisers," he stated. (ANI)