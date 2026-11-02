Bulgaria's acting President Iotova takes lead in presidential runoff vote, exit polls show

Exit polls showed Bulgaria's acting President Iliana Iotova led a low-turnout runoff vote for the largely ceremonial role on Sunday, ‌putting her on course to become the country's first elected female head of state.

Iotova, 61, led with about 51% versus 43% to 45% for former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov, 50, according to two exit polls published as voting ended at 8 p.m. (1800 ‌GMT). The final official result is expected on Monday as the ballots are counted.

The exit polls put voter participation at ‌about 27% to 29%, a bit higher than the first-round race on October 25, which had a record-low turnout of 23%. The presidential vote comes against the backdrop of a series of drone attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast in the past month, which have sparked international condemnation and ⁠concerns about ​the growing reach of the ⁠war in Ukraine.

About two dozen seafarers are feared dead, and the strikes have prompted the government to seek allied assistance to bolster maritime security. On Wednesday, ⁠a Greek container ship sank after being hit by sea drones. Both leading presidential candidates have condemned the attacks. Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who ​backs Iotova, said the strikes' outcome "benefits the Russian Federation". The two candidates have both called for a diplomatic end to ⁠the war.

Iotova became acting president in January after Radev resigned to enter — and win — a parliamentary race on what many political analysts considered a Kremlin-friendly ⁠ticket. "I ​voted for Bulgaria to be a strong state in a strong Europe, but for Bulgaria to have its own foreign policy and a voice when it needs to stand up for what matters most — the national interest," Iotova said on ⁠Sunday.

Gyurov, who served as caretaker prime minister this year, is supported by pro-Western, reformist parties and has long expressed support for ⁠Ukraine. "Today I voted for a ⁠secure, stable and European Bulgaria," he said after voting.

He signed a security cooperation agreement with Kyiv during his time as premier. A host of right-leaning political figures, among them ex-premier Boyko Borissov, ‌have expressed support ‌for Gyurov.