Bulgaria's acting President Iotova takes lead in presidential runoff vote, exit polls show
Exit polls showed Bulgaria's acting President Iliana Iotova led a low-turnout runoff vote for the largely ceremonial role on Sunday, putting her on course to become the country's first elected female head of state.
Iotova, 61, led with about 51% versus 43% to 45% for former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov, 50, according to two exit polls published as voting ended at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). The final official result is expected on Monday as the ballots are counted.
The exit polls put voter participation at about 27% to 29%, a bit higher than the first-round race on October 25, which had a record-low turnout of 23%. The presidential vote comes against the backdrop of a series of drone attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast in the past month, which have sparked international condemnation and concerns about the growing reach of the war in Ukraine.
About two dozen seafarers are feared dead, and the strikes have prompted the government to seek allied assistance to bolster maritime security. On Wednesday, a Greek container ship sank after being hit by sea drones. Both leading presidential candidates have condemned the attacks. Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who backs Iotova, said the strikes' outcome "benefits the Russian Federation". The two candidates have both called for a diplomatic end to the war.
Iotova became acting president in January after Radev resigned to enter — and win — a parliamentary race on what many political analysts considered a Kremlin-friendly ticket. "I voted for Bulgaria to be a strong state in a strong Europe, but for Bulgaria to have its own foreign policy and a voice when it needs to stand up for what matters most — the national interest," Iotova said on Sunday.
Gyurov, who served as caretaker prime minister this year, is supported by pro-Western, reformist parties and has long expressed support for Ukraine. "Today I voted for a secure, stable and European Bulgaria," he said after voting.
He signed a security cooperation agreement with Kyiv during his time as premier. A host of right-leaning political figures, among them ex-premier Boyko Borissov, have expressed support for Gyurov.