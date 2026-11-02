Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0245 PM EDT on Sunday, November 1

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 02:45 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson injures hand, out ​vs. Bills Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Sunday’s game against the ​Buffalo Bills with an injury to his throwing hand ‌after ​his team’s first offensive play.

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-JACKSON, Field Level Media Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Josh Downs active vs. Jaguars

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs are listed as active for the Indianapolis Colts' game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars ‌on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-IND-TAYLOR-DOWNS, Field Level Media

NFL injuries notebook A story is planned involving key injuries over the course of the day

FOOTBALL-NFL-INJURIES, Field Level Media Today’s games

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at ‌Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

-- NCAA

AP Top 25 ‌poll story A story is planned following the release of the poll (2 p.m. ET)

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media ----

BASEBALL MLB

Gold Glove announcement A story is planned on the above story

BASEBALL-MLB-GOLD-GLOVES, Field Level Media Report: Yankees to move on from advisers Omar Minaya, Brian Sabean

The New York Yankees are set to make changes in the front office after the team elected to not renew the contracts of advisers Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean, ⁠the New ​York Post reported. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-FRONT-OFFICE-MOVES, Field Level Media

---- BASKETBALL

NBA Hawks pick ⁠up third-year contract option for F Asa Newell

One day after picking up some solid production off the bench from forward Asa Newell, the Atlanta Hawks picked up the third-year contract option to ⁠keep the first-round draft pick through the 2027-28 season. BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-NEWELL-CONTRACT, Field Level Media

Today’s games Boston at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 5 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, ​9 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Detroit at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New York (late preview), 7:30 p.m.

Washington at ⁠Orlando (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Boston at Houston (late preview), 8:30 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Denver, 9 ⁠p.m.

Phoenix ​at Golden State (late preview), 10 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Clippers (late preview), 10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers (late preview), 10 p.m. ----

HOCKEY NHL

Bruins D Nikita Zadorov fined $5K for roughing Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000 by the NHL for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic during Boston's 5-4 overtime win on Saturday.

HOCKEY-NHL-BOS-CHI-ZADOROV, Field Level Media Today’s games

Winnipeg at Carolina, ⁠1 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 8 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, ⁠7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m. Calgary at ⁠San Jose, 9 p.m.

---- SOCCER

MLS Today’s matches

N.Y. Red Bulls at Nashville, 4:30 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m. Miami at New England, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at LAFC, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

---- GOLF

PGA Today’s event

VidantaWorld Mexico Open --

LPGA Today’s event

Maybank Championship --

CHAMPIONS Today’s event

Simmons Bank ‌Championship ----

TENNIS ATP

Today’s events Vienna; Basel, Switzerland

-- WTA

Today’s events Tokyo, ‌Guangzhou, China

---- MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Today’s race

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville --

F1 Today’s race

Mexico City Grand Prix --

ESPORTS Today’s events

Dota – PARI ​Universe Overwatch Champions Series – North America Stage 3