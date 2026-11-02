Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0245 PM EDT on Sunday, November 1
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 02:45 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
FOOTBALL NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson injures hand, out vs. Bills Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury to his throwing hand after his team’s first offensive play.
FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-JACKSON, Field Level Media Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Josh Downs active vs. Jaguars
Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs are listed as active for the Indianapolis Colts' game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-IND-TAYLOR-DOWNS, Field Level Media
NFL injuries notebook A story is planned involving key injuries over the course of the day
FOOTBALL-NFL-INJURIES, Field Level Media Today’s games
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
-- NCAA
AP Top 25 poll story A story is planned following the release of the poll (2 p.m. ET)
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-POLL, Field Level Media ----
BASEBALL MLB
Gold Glove announcement A story is planned on the above story
BASEBALL-MLB-GOLD-GLOVES, Field Level Media Report: Yankees to move on from advisers Omar Minaya, Brian Sabean
The New York Yankees are set to make changes in the front office after the team elected to not renew the contracts of advisers Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean, the New York Post reported. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-FRONT-OFFICE-MOVES, Field Level Media
---- BASKETBALL
NBA Hawks pick up third-year contract option for F Asa Newell
One day after picking up some solid production off the bench from forward Asa Newell, the Atlanta Hawks picked up the third-year contract option to keep the first-round draft pick through the 2027-28 season. BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-NEWELL-CONTRACT, Field Level Media
Today’s games Boston at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 5 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Detroit at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New York (late preview), 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Orlando (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Boston at Houston (late preview), 8:30 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State (late preview), 10 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Clippers (late preview), 10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Lakers (late preview), 10 p.m. ----
HOCKEY NHL
Bruins D Nikita Zadorov fined $5K for roughing Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000 by the NHL for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic during Boston's 5-4 overtime win on Saturday.
HOCKEY-NHL-BOS-CHI-ZADOROV, Field Level Media Today’s games
Winnipeg at Carolina, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 8 p.m. Tomorrow’s previews
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
---- SOCCER
MLS Today’s matches
N.Y. Red Bulls at Nashville, 4:30 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m. Miami at New England, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at LAFC, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
---- GOLF
PGA Today’s event
VidantaWorld Mexico Open --
LPGA Today’s event
Maybank Championship --
CHAMPIONS Today’s event
Simmons Bank Championship ----
TENNIS ATP
Today’s events Vienna; Basel, Switzerland
-- WTA
Today’s events Tokyo, Guangzhou, China
---- MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Today’s race
NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville --
F1 Today’s race
Mexico City Grand Prix --
ESPORTS Today’s events
Dota – PARI Universe Overwatch Champions Series – North America Stage 3