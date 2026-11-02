Iran's IRGC Navy says two tankers 'exploded' after hitting mines in Hormuz
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said two oil tankers "exploded" after striking mines while traveling through an "unauthorized route" in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.
Iran has imposed restrictions on vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and has attacked ships it says violate those restrictions, as it seeks to assert control over the strategic waterway and exert pressure on the US.