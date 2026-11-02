Iran's IRGC Navy says two tankers 'exploded' after hitting mines in Hormuz

​Iran's Islamic ​Revolutionary ‌Guard Corps Navy ​said two oil tankers "exploded" ‌after striking mines while traveling through an "unauthorized route" in ‌the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian ‌state media reported on Sunday.

Iran has imposed restrictions ⁠on ​vessels ⁠seeking to pass through the ⁠Strait of Hormuz and ​has attacked ships it ⁠says violate those restrictions, as ⁠it ​seeks to assert control over the strategic ⁠waterway and exert pressure on ⁠the ⁠US.