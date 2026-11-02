US ​President ​Donald Trump ‌said on Sunday ​that his administration has ‌the "concept" of a new trade deal with Canada, but declined to ‌offer details. Trump, speaking to ‌reporters after deplaning in Dubuque, Iowa, said that he had spoken ⁠with ​Canadian ⁠Prime Minister Mark Carney on trade ⁠in recent days.

"I spoke to ​him again yesterday, and ⁠we have the concept of a ⁠deal ​that's going to be great for our ⁠farmers, great for our country, and ⁠we'll ⁠be fine for that," Trump said.