Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Samples for two suspected Ebola cases in ​Nigeria turn out negative

Health authorities in Nigeria investigating two suspected Ebola cases ​in the country's northeast region confirmed that the samples ‌tested ​negative after two rounds of testing, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The two individuals had been isolated while officials carried out contact identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said in a ‌post on X.

Bangladesh death toll from dengue rises, unlikely to ease before December

Bangladesh recorded its highest monthly dengue death toll of the year in October, with experts warning the outbreak is unlikely to ease significantly before December. The outbreak has killed 418 people and led to more than 133,000 hospital admissions this year as ‌of October 30, according to health ministry data. October alone accounted for 173 deaths, surpassing September's 148 and making it the deadliest month of 2026 ‌so far.

Nigeria reports two suspected Ebola cases in northeast region

Health authorities in Nigeria are investigating two suspected Ebola cases in the country's northeast region, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. The two individuals have been isolated while officials carry out contact identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said in a post on X.

US health department to remove broad black ⁠box warning ​from three estrogen patch products

The US health ⁠department on Friday approved the removal of the strictest "black box" warnings from the labels of three estradiol transdermal patches, the hormone therapies used to treat menopause symptoms. Women in the United States ⁠have been struggling to find hormone replacement treatments such as estrogen patches to ease symptoms, including mood swings, hot flashes and sleep disturbances, amid surging demand.

US court lifts ruling ​requiring Idaho to allow some abortions to protect women's health

A US appeals court on Friday paused a judge's ruling that said Idaho's near-total ⁠ban on abortion is unconstitutional because it does not provide exceptions for when pregnancies pose risks to women's health. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 decision ⁠that ​a doctor who sued over Idaho's abortion ban is unlikely to prevail on claims that the US Constitution protects the right to a health-saving abortion.

EMA to review Lundbeck's depression, anxiety drug Deanxit after serious side effects reported

The European Medicines Agency's risk-monitoring committee said on Friday it had begun reviewing ⁠Deanxit, a depression and anxiety medicine by Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck, following reports of serious neurological and psychiatric side effects. The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) will evaluate ⁠the reports and other available data ⁠before deciding whether to retain, amend, suspend or revoke the drug's marketing authorisation. The review is expected to conclude by March 2027.

US FDA approves Inovio's treatment for rare throat disease; shares surge

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday ‌approved Inovio Pharmaceuticals' treatment ‌for a rare respiratory condition, marking the company's first approved product. Shares of Inovio ​were up 257% in extended trading.