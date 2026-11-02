Republicans face legal setback in Alaska while Democrat's endorsement gives boost

Two days before Tuesday's midterm elections, President ​Donald Trump's Republicans got an unexpected boost in Michigan with an endorsement from a prominent Democrat, ‌while suffering ​a setback in Alaska when a federal judge dismissed a legal challenge. US Representative Haley Stevens, who lost Michigan Democrats' Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed in a bitterly contested race, on Sunday publicly backed Republican candidate Mike Rogers, threatening to exacerbate divisions in a state viewed as crucial to Democratic hopes of retaking the US Senate.

"I don't belong in Abdul's campaign," Stevens said in a video posted to social media. Thirty-five Senate seats ‌and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot on Tuesday. Republicans hold narrow majorities in both chambers. Polls show Democrats are favored to win a majority of the House and locked in a tight battle for control of the Senate with a handful of races likely to determine the outcome.

The Trump administration's attempt to intervene in Alaska's Senate race faltered on Sunday when a federal judge dismissed the US Justice Department's lawsuit seeking to block certification of the results if Republican incumbent Senator Dan S. Sullivan narrowly loses. The Justice Department argued voters may be confused by the presence of a ‌challenger named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the same ballot.

If Democrats take control of the House or Senate, they could block Trump's legislative agenda for his final two years in office and launch investigations of an administration that has so far faced largely compliant Republican majorities. ‌The White House has been preparing to implement portions of Trump's agenda without the aid of Congress. More than 52 million Americans have already voted in person or by mail, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab, a record for a midterm and up from nearly 46 million who voted before Election Day in 2022.

MICHIGAN RIFT In Michigan, Stevens' endorsement of Rogers came on the same day she was supposed to appear with El-Sayed in a show of party unity. But the planned event unraveled after Stevens called on El-Sayed to condemn an outside group's ad that she said blames Israel for high grocery prices.

"We can't stand with hate," Stevens told reporters on Sunday, standing alongside Rogers after joining him at ⁠a Detroit church service. El-Sayed's ​campaign recently asked Stevens to skip his events through Election Day so as "not ⁠to distract from the central issues of the campaign," a person familiar with the matter said.

Republicans sought to take advantage of Stevens' move. "This is courage in politics in America today," Rogers said. "When you see a party, and at least a sliver of the party, veering off into the virulent hate that they have been spewing toward a group of people, ⁠it gets dangerous." El-Sayed, whohas been subjected to a campaign of racist and Islamophobic attacks, on Sunday declined to directly address Stevens' endorsement, saying he was focused on other issues.

"I want to get money out of politics," El-Sayed told reporters. "I want to put money back in pockets." It was unclear whether the move would affect ​the outcome of the race. Polls indicate that El-Sayed has largely consolidated Democratic support. He holds a nearly 4-point lead against Rogers according to the Real Clear Polling estimate.

ALASKA RULING In Alaska, a federal judge rejected a Trump administration lawsuit against the state.

The DOJ had ⁠asked a court to block certification and order an investigation if the outcome indicated that voters may have voted for challenger Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. when they intended to vote for the incumbent Dan S. Sullivan. The issue has roiled the campaign over the last several days after the New York Times reported Democrat Mary Peltola's campaign was involved in recruiting Daniel J. ⁠Sullivan ​Jr. into the race as a spoiler.

The senator on Sunday said he would accept the results of Tuesday's election even as the Trump administration presses a criminal investigation into the issue. But Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, has suggested he may not certify a victory by Peltola, and the incumbent Sullivan declined to say whether he would support efforts to refuse certification. He joined his party colleagues in accusing the other Sullivan of trying to confuse voters with his similar name.

"They got the decoy guy on the ballot," the senator told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "I'm ⁠sure I'm going to lose a lot of votes to that trickery. So what I say to Alaskans is, 'Don't let them get away with the tricks.'" Peltola has denied involvement, and Sullivan Jr. has denied coordinating with Peltola's campaign.

TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN RED STATES Trump is set ⁠to return to the campaign trail on Sunday with rallies in Iowa and ⁠Kansas, Republican-leaning Farm Belt states where his party is fighting to hold US Senate seats.

Trump won Iowa by double digits in 2024. But polls show Democrats tied with or leading Republicans in many of the state's races. And Trump's approval among rural Americans fell to a new low of 45% in October, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. Kansas, which last elected a Democratic senator in 1932, is also facing an unexpectedly close race.