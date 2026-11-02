North Korea says US-South Korea nuclear drill shows need for stronger nuclear deterrent
North Korea said on Monday a recent US-South Korea joint military exercise was a nuclear war rehearsal targeting the country and vowed to accelerate efforts to strengthen its nuclear war deterrent, according to state media KCNA.
Kim Jong Sik, a senior ruling Workers' Party official, said joint military activities by Washington and Seoul underscored the need for North Korea to bolster its nuclear forces with greater speed.