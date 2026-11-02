North Korea says US-South Korea nuclear drill shows need for stronger nuclear deterrent

​North Korea ‌said on ​Monday a recent US-South ‌Korea joint military exercise was a nuclear ‌war rehearsal targeting the country ‌and vowed to accelerate efforts to strengthen ⁠its ​nuclear ⁠war deterrent, according to ⁠state media KCNA.

Kim Jong Sik, ​a senior ruling Workers' ⁠Party official, said joint ⁠military ​activities by Washington and Seoul ⁠underscored the need for North ⁠Korea ⁠to bolster its nuclear forces with greater ‌speed.