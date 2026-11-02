New Zealand early voting surges ahead of November 7 election
Nearly 1 million ballots have been cast in the first week of early voting for the New Zealand general election, the country's electoral commission said on Monday.
Nearly 1 million ballots have been cast in the first week of early voting for the New Zealand general election, the country's electoral commission said on Monday.
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