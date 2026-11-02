Hong Kong securities regulator to issue risk circulars after industry cybersecurity breach
Hong Kong is expected to issue circulars in the last two months of the year to the financial industry on cybersecurity issues, a senior securities regulator said on Monday. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, as part of its ongoing risk monitoring, is expected to step up guidance to the crypto industry soon via new circulars, Executive Director for Intermediaries Eric Yip said on the sidelines of Hong Kong's FinTech Week forum.
Yip declined to comment on Binance's $6.3 billion heist, adding only that the incident "is still evolving."