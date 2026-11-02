Hong ​Kong is ‌expected to issue ​circulars in the last ‌two months of the year to the financial industry on cybersecurity ‌issues, a senior securities regulator said ‌on Monday. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, as part of its ⁠ongoing ​risk ⁠monitoring, is expected to step up ⁠guidance to the crypto industry soon ​via new circulars, Executive ⁠Director for Intermediaries Eric Yip said on ⁠the ​sidelines of Hong Kong's FinTech Week forum.

Yip declined ⁠to comment on Binance's $6.3 billion heist, adding ⁠only ⁠that the incident "is still evolving."