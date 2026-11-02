Albanian American Council condemns violence amid anti-govt unrest in Tirana, urges to uphold rule of law

The Albanian American Relations Council (AARC) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing anti-government unrest in Albania's capital, Tirana, condemning violence and calling on all parties to exercise restraint, respect democratic institutions and uphold the rule of law. In a statement, the Council said that while the right to peaceful protest remains a fundamental pillar of democracy, violence, destruction of property and physical confrontations undermine the very causes that peaceful demonstrators seek to advance.

The Council emphasised that the grievances of citizens, particularly students and young people concerned about their future, deserve to be heard and addressed with seriousness and respect. It also cautioned against dismissing legitimate public frustration or responding to it with unnecessary force. "We unequivocally condemn violence, regardless of its source, and call upon all parties to exercise restraint, respect democratic institutions, and uphold the rule of law," the AARC said.

The Council expressed particular concern over reports that more than 70 police officers had been injured during the unrest, some seriously, alongside extensive damage to government buildings and other public and private property. Describing the developments as deeply disturbing, the AARC said such scenes were concerning for a country that had worked hard to overcome its troubled past and was advancing towards its European aspirations.

It noted that Albania's progress towards European Union membership could be undermined by images of burning government institutions, violent confrontations and widespread destruction, which send the wrong message to European partners and the international community. The Council maintained that such actions do not advance legitimate demands for accountability or reform but risk damaging Albania's progress and international standing.

The AARC also called for an immediate, transparent and independent investigation into allegations of excessive force by law enforcement authorities, reported attacks against journalists and other acts of violence. It stressed that those responsible for unlawful conduct, regardless of their position or affiliation, must be held accountable.

The Council also cautioned that periods of internal instability could create opportunities for forces opposed to Albania's democratic progress, national stability and Euro-Atlantic integration. "There are forces that would welcome a weakened and divided Albania. Their potential exploitation of legitimate public discontent should not be underestimated," the statement said.

However, it emphasised that such concerns must never be used to undermine citizens' genuine grievances or their fundamental right to peaceful dissent. The AARC further warned against allowing political polarisation, institutional failures or escalating violence to jeopardise the country's democratic achievements and European aspirations.

It urged the Albanian government to engage in genuine and constructive dialogue with citizens, address their legitimate concerns and ensure that law enforcement authorities act professionally and proportionately. The Council also called on political leaders, civil society and demonstrators to reject violence and place the country's long-term interests above partisan considerations.

"Albania deserves peace, accountability, and leadership that listens. Its future must be shaped through democratic engagement, respect for fundamental rights, and a shared commitment to stability, prosperity, and European integration," the statement added. The AARC statement comes amid escalating anti-government demonstrations in Tirana, where thousands of protesters have taken to the streets demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Students have joined the wider protest movement, raising demands for lower tuition fees, increased funding for education and action against corruption in the education system. The demonstrations have witnessed clashes between protesters and police, with demonstrators reportedly throwing rocks, flares and firebombs at security personnel. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons as the protests continued into the evening.

The unrest has unfolded amid growing public anger over rising costs and declining services, adding to pressure on the Albanian government. The AARC's appeal for restraint and dialogue comes as the country faces renewed questions over democratic accountability, public grievances and the protection of fundamental rights amid its efforts to advance towards European Union membership. (ANI)