Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Former Alcaraz coach Ferrero to join Shelton's team

Juan Carlos Ferrero, who split with ​Carlos Alcaraz late last year, will join American Ben Shelton's coaching team ahead of the ​2027 season, the former world number one said on Sunday. ‌The Spaniard, ​who helped Alcaraz capture six major titles, will join Shelton's father Bryan in the 24-year-old's team.

Motor racing-Superstitious Antonelli to shun F1 champion's number one next year

Kimi Antonelli will not have the number one on his car next year out of superstition and humility, the 20-year-old Italian explained after becoming ‌Formula One's youngest champion on Sunday. The Mercedes driver took the title in Mexico City with racing number 12 on his car and he will keep that when he starts his reign.

NFL roundup: Bills rout Ravens, who lose Lamar Jackson (thumb) to IR

Josh Allen set the franchise record for career touchdown passes and also rushed for a score and the Buffalo Bills took advantage of multiple Baltimore quarterback injuries to notch ‌a 36-10 victory over the Ravens on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen completed 21 of 34 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Bills (6-1) won their third straight. His 11-yard ‌scoring pass to DJ Moore with 12:18 left was the 259th of his career including postseason play, which broke the record set by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. James Cook III rushed for 80 yards and a score.

Motor racing-Antonelli makes history as youngest F1 champion at 20 years old

A tearful Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days old on Sunday when he finished third for Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix ⁠won by Red ​Bull's Max Verstappen. The first Italian champion since 1953 sobbed ⁠with joy over the team radio as he took the chequered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with his overall lead now an unassailable 119 points.

Motor racing-Hamilton laments Ferrari's missed one-two after Leclerc clash in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton took aim at ⁠Charles Leclerc on Sunday after their opening-lap clash derailed Ferrari's hopes of a one-two at the Mexico City Grand Prix, with the seven-times world champion saying it was tough when a "teammate works against you". Hamilton started from pole position ​but came under pressure from Leclerc at the opening corners, with both drivers running off track at Turn 4.

Athletics-Kenyan Chepkirui takes back NYC Marathon title, Almgren wins in debut

Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui ⁠took back her New York City Marathon crown in two hours, 24 minutes and 36 seconds on Sunday, while Sweden's Andreas Almgren (2:06:01) won the men's race in his debut over the distance. The 2024 champion Chepkirui was running all by herself when she crossed ⁠the ​line, two years after she held off compatriot Hellen Obiri, who finished third, a second slower than American Jess McClain (2:24:42).

Tennis-Alcaraz says 2027 will be more than a two-horse race

Carlos Alcaraz expects the battle at the top of men's tennis to be more than a two-horse race with Jannik Sinner in 2027 after Alexander Zverev broke their stranglehold on the Grand Slams and Ben Shelton showed signs ⁠he could become part of the elite. Alcaraz split the four Grand Slams with Sinner in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but injuries to the top two this year left the door open, ⁠with Zverev winning the French Open and US Open.

Motor racing-'Distraught' ⁠Russell excused media duties after Antonelli takes F1 title

Mercedes excused George Russell from post-race media duties on Sunday with team boss Toto Wolff saying his driver was distraught after a Mexico City Grand Prix that crowned 20-year-old teammate Kimi Antonelli as Formula One's youngest champion. Russell, who was summoned to see ‌the stewards by the governing FIA, finished ‌sixth after making a good start from the front row but suffered "an unexpected lack of deployment" ​on the opening straight that cost him several places.