Oil tanker hits mine in Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media says
An oil tanker caught fire after hitting a mine in the eastern part of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media said on Monday.
An oil tanker caught fire after hitting a mine in the eastern part of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media said on Monday.
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