Suki Waterhouse confirms she is not yet married to Robert Pattinson, teases "massive" wedding

Singer and actress Suki Waterhouse has officially set the record straight on persistent speculation regarding her relationship status, confirming that she and fiancé Robert Pattinson have not secretly tied the knot.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 18:36 IST
Suki Waterhouse confirms she is not yet married to Robert Pattinson, teases "massive" wedding
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Singer and actress Suki Waterhouse has officially set the record straight on persistent speculation regarding her relationship status, confirming that she and fiancé Robert Pattinson have not secretly tied the knot. After nearly a decade together, Waterhouse addressed the rumours in an interview with the Sunday Times, as cited by E! News, revealing that when they do decide to walk down the aisle, it will be a grand celebration rather than a quiet ceremony.

“It would either be all or nothing,” Waterhouse told the publication, adding, “If we were going to go for it we’d have a massive party, blow it out.” The couple, who began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2023, welcomed their baby girl in March 2024.

Waterhouse noted that any potential wedding plans are currently on hold due to their hectic schedules and lack of a permanent home base. Since expanding their family, the duo has split their time across rentals in major cities including London, New York, and Los Angeles.

“Our life since having our daughter, which is strange and backwards, hasn’t been anywhere,” Waterhouse shared, adding, “We’ve been in rentals and moving every couple of months, and we just haven’t been home.” Reflecting on their nearly ten-year journey together, the Daisy Jones & The Six star expressed deep gratitude for their bond.

“It is almost a decade and that is a beautiful thing,” she said, adding, “It’s a thing that I go, I can’t believe that I have this in my life and I can’t believe that I’m so happy.” (ANI)

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