Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Samples for two suspected Ebola ​cases in Nigeria turn out negative

Health authorities in Nigeria ​investigating two suspected Ebola cases in the country's ‌northeast ​region confirmed that the samples tested negative after two rounds of testing, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The two individuals had been isolated while ‌officials carried out contact identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said in a post on X.

Fresenius signs biosimilars pipeline agreement with WuXi Biologics

Fresenius has signed a development agreement for biosimilar drugs with China's WuXi Biologics, the German healthcare group said on Monday. The agreement gives Fresenius ‌exclusive access to up to 37 identified biosimilar candidates over the next decade, addressing more than €370 billion ($414 billion) in originator sales, ‌it added.

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare will sell the European commercialisation rights and related intellectual property for its women's health product Ovestin to Ennogen Healthcare International for €197 million ($220 million), it said on Monday. Europe-focused Ennogen will also buy related inventory valued at ⁠about €4 ​million, Aspen said

Granules India profit ⁠surges as higher sales outweigh cost pressures

Indian drugmaker Granules India reported a second-quarter profit rise of nearly 40% on Monday, as new product launches and strong sales ⁠of its main medicines in key overseas markets outweighed higher production costs. Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30 rose to 1.82 ​billion rupees ($19.19 million), compared to 1.31 billion rupees a year earlier.

Bavarian Nordic gets four-year contract for mpox and smallpox vaccine ⁠from UK government

Bavarian Nordic has received a four-year contract from the British government for its vaccine against mpox and smallpox, the Danish vaccine maker said ⁠in ​a statement on Monday. Bavarian Nordic will supply its MVA-BN vaccine through scheduled deliveries

Tiziana's experimental MS treatment meets main goals in mid-stage study

Tiziana Life Sciences said on Monday its experimental therapy for a progressive form of multiple sclerosis with no approved treatments ⁠reduced brain inflammation and showed a favorable safety profile in a mid-stage trial. Shares of the biopharmaceutical company were up more than 7% ⁠in premarket trading.

Nigeria reports two ⁠suspected Ebola cases in northeast region

Health authorities in Nigeria are investigating two suspected Ebola cases in the country's northeast region, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. The two individuals ‌have been isolated ‌while officials carry out contact identification, listing and laboratory testing, authorities said ​in a post on X.