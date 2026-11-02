German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute

Strikes gathered ​pace across Germany's metal and ​electrical engineering industry ‌on Monday, ​with workers at companies including Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Tata Steel downing ‌tools as the IG Metall union stepped up pressure in a pay dispute affecting 3.7 million employees. - Germany's ‌largest industrial union is demanding a 5% wage increase ‌from November, measures to safeguard jobs and production sites, and profit-sharing mechanisms in sectors performing strongly.

- The stoppage follows a second-round ⁠employer ​offer that the ⁠union has dismissed as effectively a pay cut in real ⁠terms. - Employers have proposed a one-off payment of 1% ​in July 2027 and a 1.3% wage increase from ⁠July 2028. The proposal would also allow financially troubled companies ⁠to ​withhold the one-off payment.

- The strikes are due to continue throughout the week, with IG Metall planning ⁠to publish participation figures on Friday. During the previous bargaining ⁠round ⁠in 2024, more than 100,000 workers joined strike actions on peak days.