German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute
Strikes gathered pace across Germany's metal and electrical engineering industry on Monday, with workers at companies including Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Tata Steel downing tools as the IG Metall union stepped up pressure in a pay dispute affecting 3.7 million employees. - Germany's largest industrial union is demanding a 5% wage increase from November, measures to safeguard jobs and production sites, and profit-sharing mechanisms in sectors performing strongly.
- The stoppage follows a second-round employer offer that the union has dismissed as effectively a pay cut in real terms. - Employers have proposed a one-off payment of 1% in July 2027 and a 1.3% wage increase from July 2028. The proposal would also allow financially troubled companies to withhold the one-off payment.
- The strikes are due to continue throughout the week, with IG Metall planning to publish participation figures on Friday. During the previous bargaining round in 2024, more than 100,000 workers joined strike actions on peak days.