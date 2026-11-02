US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock index futures jump as oil falls about 6%
US stock index futures extended gains on Monday, with crude oil prices tumbling close to 6% as talks between Iranian and Qatari officials on a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran raised hopes that Middle East supply disruptions could ease. Contacts between Iran and the United States to end their eight-month war are continuing, Tehran's foreign ministry said on Monday. Brent crude futures dropped 5.9% to $106.76 a barrel after jumping more than 2% in the last session.
At 8:50 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 307 points, or 0.59%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 37 points, or 0.49%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 245.75 points, or 0.86%.