US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock index futures jump as oil falls about 6%

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 19:24 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock index futures jump as oil falls about 6%

US stock ​index futures ​extended gains on ‌Monday, with ​crude oil prices tumbling close to ‌6% as talks between Iranian and Qatari officials on a deal to end the US-Israeli ‌war on Iran raised hopes ‌that Middle East supply disruptions could ease. Contacts between Iran and the United States to ⁠end ​their eight-month war ⁠are continuing, Tehran's foreign ministry said on Monday. ⁠Brent crude futures dropped 5.9% to $106.76 ​a barrel after jumping more than 2% ⁠in the last session.

At 8:50 a.m. ⁠ET, ​Dow E-minis were up 307 points, or 0.59%, and S&P 500 ⁠E-minis were up 37 points, or 0.49%. Nasdaq ⁠100 ⁠E-minis were up 245.75 points, or 0.86%.

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