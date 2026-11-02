EXCLUSIVE-India assures commitment to lower Scotch tariffs in India-UK pact, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 18:44 IST
EXCLUSIVE-India assures commitment to lower Scotch tariffs in India-UK pact, sources say

India’s government ‌on Monday ​assured liquor companies it will honour the India-UK trade pact ‌and settle a dispute over Scotch tariffs, easing concerns that have rattled the $65 billion industry and players like ‌Pernod and Diageo, five people with direct ‌knowledge said.

In the first major dispute linked to a historic India-UK trade pact implemented in July, New Delhi ⁠in ​recent weeks started ⁠investigating major companies and told them that bulk Scotch imports ⁠are not eligible for the tariff reduction to ​75% from 150% agreed in the deal, Reuters has ⁠reported. "We are potentially moving towards a resolution. Bulk ⁠scotch whisky ​imports are indeed part of concessions under the trade deal," said one of the ⁠sources, while describing New Delhi's thinking in a closed door ⁠meeting ⁠with industry on Monday.

India's commerce ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters queries.

TRENDING

1
California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

Global
2
Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Global
3
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Global
4
Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as reserve driver with Haas

Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026