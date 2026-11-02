India's October sugar production jumps 745% on early Maharashtra crushing
India's sugar production surged 745% in October from a year earlier as mills in the western state of Maharashtra began crushing cane earlier than usual to boost supplies during the festive season, a leading industry body said on Monday. Sugar output rose to 845,000 metric tons during the month from 100,000 tons a year earlier, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories said in a statement.
Maharashtra, the country's leading sugar-producing state, produced 720,000 tons of sugar in October, compared with no output a year earlier, as 123 mills began crushing cane earlier than usual, the industry body said. Sugar prices have rallied in India amid tight supplies, prompting New Delhi to allow duty-free imports of 1 million metric tons of sugar and urge mills to begin crushing cane earlier than usual.