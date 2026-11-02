US judge tosses case against ex-FBI officials accused of lying about Hunter Biden probes

​A federal judge on Monday tossed out ‌a criminal case accusing two former senior FBI officials of lying about their involvement ‌in investigations into former US President Joe ‌Biden’s son Hunter, excoriating the Justice Department for bringing what he described as a political prosecution ⁠before ​Tuesday's ⁠midterm elections.

US Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui threw ⁠out the case at a remarkably early stage, ​finding that prosecutors had not shown sufficient ⁠evidence that the two officials, Nikki Floris ⁠and Bradley ​Benavides, had knowingly made false statements. "What has transpired here cannot ⁠be described as anything other than weaponization" of ⁠federal ⁠law enforcement, Faruqui said during a court hearing.